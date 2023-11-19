Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $579.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.82 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72- EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

