Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Immatics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immatics by 150.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.54. Immatics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 113.43% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. Research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.