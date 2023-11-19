Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) by 263.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,687 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -0.05.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

