Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,267,451 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

