Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.74 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

