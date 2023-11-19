Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $7.34 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 21,059.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after buying an additional 1,501,730 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after buying an additional 1,254,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VIST opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.04. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

