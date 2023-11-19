Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,524 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of HashiCorp worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCP opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,970.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,740. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.