Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.71 and traded as low as C$10.96. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 1,100,373 shares traded.

IVN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

