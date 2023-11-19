CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.25% of CoreCivic worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

