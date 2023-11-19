Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$2.49. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.
Ceres Global Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$77.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Global
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.