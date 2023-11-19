LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.38

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.38 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 24.67 ($0.30). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.29), with a volume of 288,828 shares traded.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About LMS Capital

(Get Free Report)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.