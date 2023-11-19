Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.72

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.72 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.90). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 77.20 ($0.95), with a volume of 908,327 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.53. The stock has a market cap of £610.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

