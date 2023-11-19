The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.03

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.03 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.54). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.51), with a volume of 2,099,630 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20,450.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70,000.00%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.