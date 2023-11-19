Boston Partners Buys Shares of 1,811,693 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,811,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 499.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,023,498 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $8,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 224.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock worth $382,782,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

