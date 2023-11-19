Boston Partners Has $29.02 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.73% of Par Pacific worth $29,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

