Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $780.38

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 780.38 ($9.58) and traded as high as GBX 796 ($9.78). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 796 ($9.78), with a volume of 181,504 shares traded.

Law Debenture Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 780.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 790.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,061.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 11,923.08%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

