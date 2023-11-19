Boston Partners Sells 178,453 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,453 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

