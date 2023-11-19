Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $29,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. Ingevity’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

