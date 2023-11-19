Boston Partners Sells 23,225 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.77% of Hancock Whitney worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $55.49.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

