TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as low as C$3.23. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 29,701 shares.
TDb Split Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.80.
TDb Split Company Profile
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
