BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $550.52

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.52 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.17). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 583 ($7.16), with a volume of 92,497 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £561.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,267.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 569.79.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

