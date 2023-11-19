Boston Partners Buys New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,635,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.12 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

