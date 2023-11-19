Boston Partners Sells 77,989 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Boston Partners cut its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,989 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,429.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

