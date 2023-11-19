Boston Partners Sells 22,782 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $34,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $50.64 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.