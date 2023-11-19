On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.23

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.23 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.47). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.43), with a volume of 614,633 shares traded.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £194.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

