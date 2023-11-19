Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as high as C$0.52. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 32,488 shares trading hands.
Almonty Industries Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$114.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
