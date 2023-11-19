Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.86% of Hostess Brands worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

