Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 102,252 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $204.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

