Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.69

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.69 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 47.76 ($0.59). Currys shares last traded at GBX 48.34 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,924,598 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Currys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Currys

Currys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Currys

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £546.24 million, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.64.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($305,389.21). In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($305,389.21). Also, insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($120,348.77). Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.