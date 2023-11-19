Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.69

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.69 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 47.76 ($0.59). Currys shares last traded at GBX 48.34 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,924,598 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($305,389.21). In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 507,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £248,678.43 ($305,389.21). Also, insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($120,348.77). Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
