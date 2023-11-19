Boston Partners Sells 44,996 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,996 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

