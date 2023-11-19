SKY (LON:SKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($21.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($21.22). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($21.21), with a volume of 75,802 shares.
SKY Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50.
About SKY
Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.
