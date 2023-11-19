The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.72

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.72 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.38). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.35), with a volume of 5,019,807 shares.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 523.81 and a beta of 0.11.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

