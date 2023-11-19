DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.43

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $14.27. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 52,607 shares traded.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
