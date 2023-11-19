DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.43

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $14.27. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 52,607 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,476 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.