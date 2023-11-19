Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.36

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and traded as high as $47.45. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 19,888 shares trading hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

