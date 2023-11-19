Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 136,913 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MORF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.35. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MORF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MORF

Morphic Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.