Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,858 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

