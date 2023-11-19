Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,993 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Abcam worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 72.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Abcam in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
Abcam Stock Up 3.7 %
Abcam stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.32.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
