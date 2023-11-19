Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 106,617 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,617 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIGA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,812,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 739.4% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 985,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 867,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 850.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 574,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

SIGA opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 0.58. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

