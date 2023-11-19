Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM opened at $258.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

