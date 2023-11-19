Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.19 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

