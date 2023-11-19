Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,880 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

SGEN opened at $212.00 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.23. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

