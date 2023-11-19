Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.93 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,149,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.