Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of Karooooo worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KARO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Karooooo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

