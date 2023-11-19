Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of Karooooo worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KARO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.
Karooooo Price Performance
Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Karooooo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
