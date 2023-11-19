Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,537,000 after buying an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Stock Down 1.2 %
Roblox stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
