Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

