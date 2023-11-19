Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.53 Million Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 248,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $654.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,108.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

