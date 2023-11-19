Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 404.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,149 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,907.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,907.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,025 shares of company stock worth $311,684. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $23.34 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

