THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 176.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 527,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.