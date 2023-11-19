Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,554 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

