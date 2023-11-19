Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $92.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.